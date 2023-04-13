Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

