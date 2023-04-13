Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $210.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.03 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

