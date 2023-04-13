Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.29) to GBX 1,892 ($23.43) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 1,930 ($23.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,270 ($28.11) to GBX 2,210 ($27.37) in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of GMVHF opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

