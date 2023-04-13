EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $152.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

