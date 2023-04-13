Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

