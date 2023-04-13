Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,204,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172,558 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,248 shares of company stock worth $922,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

