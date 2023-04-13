Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion.

Newmont Stock Performance

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$66.86 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -282.05%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

