Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $251.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $211.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

