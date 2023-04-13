Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $132.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock worth $8,264,817. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $100.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

