Evercore ISI Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average is $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

