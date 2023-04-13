Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Stock Performance

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.