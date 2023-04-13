Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Exelon Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.