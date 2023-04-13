Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,640 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

