Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hasbro stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

