Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $655.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.94 and a 200 day moving average of $599.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

