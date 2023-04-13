Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 79,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

