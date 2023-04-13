Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $149.51 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

