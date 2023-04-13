Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,580 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.