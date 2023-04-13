Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $197.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

