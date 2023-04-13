Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Sysco Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.