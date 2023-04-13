Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,235,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.