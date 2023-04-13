Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.0 %

CAH opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

