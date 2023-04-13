Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

