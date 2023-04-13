Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

