Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,990 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE A opened at $138.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

