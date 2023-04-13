Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,560 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 258.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

NYSE EL opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

