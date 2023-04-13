Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,320 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.62 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

