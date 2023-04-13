Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Argus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.40.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $226.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

