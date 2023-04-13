Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

