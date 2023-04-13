Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,660 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

