Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

