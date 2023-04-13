Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 891,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $225.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

