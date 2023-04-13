Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,533.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,496.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,416.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

