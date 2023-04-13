Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

