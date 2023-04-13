Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Critical Contrast

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -147.16% N/A -21.75% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 1.03 -$53.14 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 23.35 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

