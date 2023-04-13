Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

EXC opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

