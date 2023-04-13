Fastenal Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 802.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 722,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 642,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

