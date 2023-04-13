Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.49% from the company’s current price.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $3,634,172. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.