Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

