Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.
Federated Hermes Stock Performance
NYSE:FHI opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes
In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.