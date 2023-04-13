Financial Contrast: Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) and Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pine Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pine Technology Acquisition and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pine Technology Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 2 9 7 0 2.28

Valuation & Earnings

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $39.79, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Pine Technology Acquisition.

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pine Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Unity Software $1.39 billion 6.25 -$921.06 million ($2.95) -9.80

Pine Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Pine Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pine Technology Acquisition and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pine Technology Acquisition N/A -76.32% 4.24% Unity Software -66.21% -25.70% -11.94%

Summary

Unity Software beats Pine Technology Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

