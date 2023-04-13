Financial Review: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) vs. Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and Movella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 5 5 0 2.50 Movella 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $17.89, indicating a potential upside of 61.45%. Movella has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movella is more favorable than Amplitude.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

40.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Movella shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Movella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Amplitude has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movella has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Movella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -39.22% -26.06% -18.44% Movella N/A -58.63% 2.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and Movella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $238.07 million 5.32 -$93.38 million ($0.83) -13.35 Movella $40.47 million 1.82 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Movella has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Movella

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.

