First Interstate Bank Sells 157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 241,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,218,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

