First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

