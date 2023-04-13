Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.68.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.