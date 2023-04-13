Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

