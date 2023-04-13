Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,048 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,439,000 after purchasing an additional 217,683 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

