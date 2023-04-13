Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 970 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

