Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,024 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

