Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,105,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 439,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,740,000 after buying an additional 172,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $370.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.16. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.