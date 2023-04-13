Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,940 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,932,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

